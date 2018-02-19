Justin Kripps (front) and Alexander Kopacz (back) of Canada come down the slide in the bobsled to take a shared gold win with the German team Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany (not pictured) in the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Nico Walther (front) and Christian Poser (back) of Germany in action at the start of the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Gold medalists Thorsten Margis (2-L) and Francesco Friedrich (L) of Germany with Alexander Kopacz (R) and Justin Kripps (2-R) of Canada as they jubilate combined first place during the venue ceremony following a dead heat in the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

For the first time in 20 years, two nations shared an Olympic gold medal on Monday as Germany and Canada finished with the exact same time in the two-man bobsleigh, here at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

After four runs, the two teams both clocked in with a combined time of 3 minutes and 16.86 seconds.

German duo Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared the top spot on the podium with Canadian pair Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz.

Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga took bronze, just 0.05 seconds off the mark.