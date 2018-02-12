Gold medal winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates with the Canadian flag after the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

(R-L) Silver medal winner Matt Graham of Australia, gold medal winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada and bronze medal winner Hara Daichi of Japan celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury on Monday won the men's moguls gold medal here at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, his first-ever Olympic gold.

With six world championships under his belt, Kingsbury displayed his prowess during the moguls event, scoring a stellar 86.63 points on his final run in a discipline he has dominated for over five years, improving on his silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Matt Graham of Australia earned silver, his country's first medal at PyeongChang, with a score of 82.57 points, ahead of bronze medalist Daichi Hara of Japan, who earned 82.19 points.

Reigning world champion Ikuma Horishima of Japan lost control and crashed out during his second run of the final.

His countryman Sho Endo held the top of the classification after the first round with a score of 82.72 points, ahead of Graham (81.93) and Hara (81.29).

The top 12 skiers headed into the second round of the final, with Hara prevailing over his rivals with a score of 82.30 points, followed by Kingsbury (82.19) and the United States' Casey Andringa (80.80).

Kingsbury saved his finest run for last, besting the competition and taking home the gold.