Water sprays on a vineyard by a sprinkler system to protect blooming buds in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 04 April 2022, as temperature dropped below zero degree. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A French winegrower lights anti-frost candles among vineyards to protect blooming buds in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 04 April 2022, as temperature dropped below zero degree. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French winegrowers stand and warm themself by a fire as anti-frost candles burn among vineyard to protect blooming buds in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 04 April 2022, as temperature dropped below zero degree. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A cold snap that has swept across Europe and caused temperatures in northern France to tumble below freezing has forced French winegrowers to spring into action and protect blooming buds.

In the early hours of Monday morning, growers placed hundreds of anti-frost candles across vineyards in Burgundy’s Chablis district in northeastern France to shield the fragile buds from the frigid temperatures.

The cold snap follows an unusually warm period last week.

Chablis wine gets its distinctive acidic and dry taste thanks to the cool temperatures its vineyards thrive in, but a cold weather front is threatening crops a year after producers grappled with a spring frost that resulted in the smallest harvest for French vineyards in half a century, according to France’s Agriculture Ministry.

(...)