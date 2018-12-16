The referee (C) stops the fight in the third round after boxing multiple-time world champion Canelo Alvarez (L) knocked down British boxer, the WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding (R) for the third time during the WBA super middleweight championship boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was crowned new World Boxing Association super middleweight world champion after he defeated Englishman Rocky Fielding in a knockout, in the third round, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Alvarez focused his attacks almost exclusively on Fielding's body, and scored four knockdowns in all, amid loud cheers from the pro-Mexican crowd of over 20,000.

Alvarez's last win was also against another English boxer Liam Smith in Sep. 2016 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in Texas.

Alvarez, 28 now has 51-1-2 with 35 KOs.

Fielding, 31, who suffered a second loss in his professional career, has a 27-2 record, including 15 wins he won by knockout.

Despite the win, Alvarez is expected to return to the middleweight where he holds the titles of the World Boxing Council and the WBA that he is set to defend in May when a rival is chosen by his team.

With this win, Alvarez becomes the tenth Mexican to win three world titles in three different weight categories.