A handout photo supplied by Cape to Cairo showing members of the team of youths who built an aircraft that will be flown across Africa. EFE/CAPE TO CAIRO

A group of 20 young South Africans, including some who have never flown before, teamed up a year ago to work on a shared project that involved building an airplane.

They weren't only up to that challenge, for they will now fly over Africa and inspire other young people to not give up on their dreams.

The unusual idea, which came from the mind of Megan Werner when she was just 16, has been named “Cape to Cairo” after a five-week-long journey that will take place from June 15, when the young pilots among the group will fly from South Africa’s Cape Town to the Egyptian capital, Egypt.

Werner told Efe she’s a little nervous about the next stage but excited about just how far the team has come.

But building a machine that is capable of flying is not the first extraordinary achievement of this young South African.

At 13 years old, she published a book entitled “It’s up to me. 7 ways to make a difference,” which led her to give talks all over the world in countries from America to Kazakhstan.

It was at that point, Werner says, she wanted to do something big.

Her parents, who both work in aviation, encouraged her to pursue her goal of building a craft that would be piloted along with other young people.

She raised funds through a foundation and began a selection process in schools in South Africa’s northern Gauteng province to find her peers.

Werner, like her other team members, had no experience in engineering, so the whole team had to learn how to use all the tools and how to read plans in order to build an aircraft.

With a group of adults for support, the young would-be engineers met in a hangar on the outskirts of Johannesburg for three weeks between June and July last year.

It became a summer camp in aeronautics engineering, which saw them assembling a Sling-4, a small four-seater plane that can be flown with a private pilot license.

Agnes Keanmogetswe Seemela, 16, was on the build team. Before she got involved in the project she hadn’t even set foot on an aircraft.

Seemla worked on mounting the horizontal and vertical stabilizers, which resemble a cross at the end of the aircraft. Working on the project was fun, she said.

Once the plane was built, the team carried out test flights and revisions to make sure everything was in working order.

And at the same time, Werner got her pilot license, a document for which the candidate needs to be over 17 years of age in order to obtain it.

She and three others between aged 17-19 will fly the Sling-4 over the course of a five-week journey across Africa.

Werner's father, an experienced airline pilot, and other members of the team will fly in another aircraft simultaneously.

During stop-offs on the continent along the way, the team will give talks, visit rural and disadvantaged areas and offer people who perhaps have never seen an airplane before an opportunity to take to the skies. EFE

