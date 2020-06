South African children wait for food in the rain from the Masiphumelele Creative Hub feeding scheme run by Yandiswa Mazwana in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South African children wait under shelter from rain for food from the Masiphumelele Creative Hub feeding scheme run by Yandiswa Mazwana in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A South African girl marks her place in a line as she waits for food from the Masiphumelele Creative Hub feeding scheme run by Yandiswa Mazwana in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa’s Western Cape, home to the tourist hub of Cape Town, has become Africa’s Covid-19 hotspot with 15 percent of the continent’s caseload.

The Cape Town area, which sits on the Atlantic Ocean with the majestic Table Mountain overlooking the city, has become an epicentre for the pandemic in Africa despite the rate of infection advancing at a much slower pace than in the rest of the world.EFE-EPA

