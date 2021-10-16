Capsule from Japan's iconic tower to turn into moving pied-à-terre

Tokyo (Japan), 29/09/2021.- Nakagin Capsule Tower Building A606 Project representative Akiko Ishimaru sits inside a capsule at the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2021 (issued 16 October 2021). Tokyo's Nakagin Capsule Tower, a symbol of Japan's Metabolist architecture movement, is expected to be demolished but some of its tenants are taking action to keep the legacy alive of this avant-garde architectural movement from the 1960s. Designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa and built in 1972, the Nakagin Capsule Tower consists of 140 prefabricated steel modules, 4x2.5m in size, which were originally designed to be renewed every 25 years. Now, the building suffers from rust and water leaking. Owners and residents are trying to save capsules that can find a second life in institutions. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

