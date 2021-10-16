When architect Akiko Ishimaru realized that the iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo had its days numbered, she embarked on revamping one of the capsules to relocate it and turn it into a caravan that travels across the country as a moving pied-à-terre.
The capsule A606 is currently the only one that will survive the demolition of the building, scheduled to commence in March 2022 after years of campaigns to preserve and renovate it.
Ishimaru, 43, lived in one of the capsules of the iconic building for a year in 2013. EFE