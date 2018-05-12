British rider Simon Yates (R) of the Mitchelton-Scott team crosses the finish line to retain the overall leader's pink jersey in the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race. That stage covered a distance of 209 kilometers from Praia a Mare to Montevergine di Mercogliano, Italy, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz of the Movistar Team celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race. That stage covered 209 kilometers from Praia a Mare to Montevergine di Mercogliano, Italy, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) clinched the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, becoming the first Ecuadorian cyclist to win a stage of the Italian road race, while the United Kingdom's Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained the overall lead.

Carapaz, 24, stunned the title contenders' group with a sudden attack under heavy rain with 1.3 kilometers to go, which enabled him to create a breach and beat Dutch rider Koen Bouwman, winning his first stage in a World Tour.

The Ecuadorian crossed the finish line of the 208-kilometer (129 mile) stage, which extended from Praia a Mare to Montevergine di Mercogliano, seven seconds ahead of the contenders' pack, including Yates, Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Briton Chris Froome (Sky).

The general classification remained intact after the stage, as Yates continued to lead 16 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and 26 seconds in front of Colombia's Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Sunday's ninth stage is to run 224 km from Pesco Sannita and Gran Sasso.