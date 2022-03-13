Activists from the Red Mesa place crosses in protest against violence against women today, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 12 March 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

Mexican women from the "Crosses for justice, not one more" caravan protested Saturday against sexist violence in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the border with the United States that has attracted international attention for the femicides.

As part of the activities for International Women's Day, commemorated Tuesday, dozens of activists gathered at the emblematic sculpture "El Umbral del Milenio" to demand justice and the whereabouts of the bodies of thousands of disappeared.

From the early hours, women dressed in purple and black showed their support for the mothers of the young victims of violence with cardboard slogans such as "we are news, but we will not stop until we are history."

