The 79-year-old Colombian athlete who is hungry for more

On the cusp of 80, Colombian Carlos Enrique Arciniegas remains dedicated to high performance sport.

The Guinness World Record holder remains in good shape, his motivation unchanged for 30 years and he plans to carry on as long as his body allows.

The long-time Cuba-based Arciniegas has dedicated himself to the triathlon for more than three decades, something he pursues to stay fit and inspire youngsters.

“I do it for myself, to improve myself, to avoid any kind of illness,” he tells Efe in his family home in Colombia’s capital, Bogota.

