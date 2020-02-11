Carlos Cardona, chair of the Democratic Party in the city of Laconia, New Hampshire, is interviewed by Efe at his home on 09 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Meet-and-greet parties at 30-year-old Puerto Rican Carlos Cardona's house in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, where the second nominating contest of the 2020 election cycle will take place on Tuesday, have been a mandatory stop for the current batch of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, an outsider candidate who did not win any pledged delegates in Iowa, has made the most visits. "He likes my food," jokes Cardona, who says he has served all of the rivals the same meal of arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas) and chicken.