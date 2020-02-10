Fashion designer Carolina Herrera showed off her latest creations on Monday at the New York Fashion Week.
A visual story by Alba Vigaray.
Carolina Herrera creations shine at New York Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
Models present creations by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
Models present creations by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
Models present creations by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
Models present creations by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
