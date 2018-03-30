Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in action against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain reacts following his win against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Pablo Carreño Busta defeated world No. 8 Kevin Anderson 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6) here Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Besides propelling him to only his second Masters 1000 semifinal, the victory represents revenge for the Spaniard's loss to the South African earlier this month in the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Carreño, ranked 19th in the world, also posted his second win against a Top 10 opponent after defeating then-No. 6 Milos Raonic in the 2017 French Open.

Anderson looked like the favorite heading into the match, having defeated Carreño in all four of their previous encounters.

Yet it was the Spaniard who dominated in the beginning, taking the first set 6-4 and surging to a 5-3 lead in the second before Anderson broke his serve and won four straight games to prevail 7-5 and force a third set.

Carreño survived a match point for Anderson in the third set tie-break and grabbed the next three points to secure the spot in the final four.

The Spaniard's next opponent will be the winner of Thursday night's quarterfinal between Alexander Zverev and Borna Coric.