Pocatky (Czech Republic).- Workers grind coffins being prepared at the Setora coffin factory in Pocatky, Czech Republic, 11 February 2021 (issued 12 February 2021). The town of Pocatky (Czech for 'ÄòBeginnings'Äô) is, perhaps ironically, home to the country'Äôs largest manufacturer of coffins, Setora, which in 1991 took over Lisek, a former cooperative that had been building wooden caskets since 1949. The company has seen a boost in production and sales figures since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year, making around a hundred wooden coffins daily. The country has the world'Äôs second highest mortality rate per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. (República Checa) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The town of Pocatky (Czech for ‘Beginnings’) is, perhaps ironically, home to the country’s largest manufacturer of coffins, Setora, which in 1991 took over Lisek, a former cooperative that had been building wooden caskets since 1949.

Last year, death rates in the central European country jumped by 14 percent compared to the previous five years, as the Covid pandemic hit Czechia hard. The most significant increase in deaths was in the 75-84 age group.



The country has the world’s second highest mortality rate per 100,000 people, behind only the United Kingdom, according to Johns Hopkins University.



Despite the increase in deaths over the past year, the team is well accustomed to handling fluctuations in mortality.



“The Covid epidemic has hit us, but it's nothing out of the ordinary because if there is a good team and commitment, then everything can be managed without any problems,” Michal Tresnak, executive director of Setora, tells epa-efe.



“At first, the customers got scared (by the pandemic), they didn't know what was coming. So the first wave at the end of March meant an increase of 25 percent.



“We produced 10-12 percent more in 2020 than in 2019, so that corresponds to the Covid mortality curve,” the company director adds.



The company specializes in two main types of coffin – more luxurious items, intended for export to neighboring Germany and Austria, which are made to order for wholesale partners in those countries – and a second kind, so-called “serial production” for the domestic market, Tresnak says, which are supplied directly to Czech funeral homes.



Setora produces about 5,000 units per month, with over 30 percent exported to Germany, Tresnak says.



With an ever-evolving catalog that sees a handful of models introduced each year and others being phased out, there is a wide array of options, ranging from simpler, functional caskets that are intended as a vessel to transport or cremate the body and will not be used as part of a burial ritual, to grander coffins that will be displayed at a ceremony.



Lastly, there are the most luxurious coffins, which are designed to be displayed in mausoleums and tombs.



“We supplied an oak casket for the late Zdenek Sternberg,” Tresnak says, referring to the descendant of the ancient aristocratic Sternberg family and the owner of the eponymous castle, who died in January this year aged 97.



There is a clear distinction between the caskets designed for export and those destined for the domestic market.



Czech customers, particularly the elderly, “demand gold ornaments on the coffins, their perception is that the coffin is lacking without them”, Tresnak says. “When it's not there, they feel like they've cheated their deceased.”



Coffin styles and trends have moved with the times, with caskets becoming more austere and simple in recent years.



Despite the prevalent traditional austerity, some trends and fashions are reflected in the various styles.



The coffins used to be only brown and black, but today the color range has broadened to include various shades of brown, as well as green, red, silver and mahogany hues.



And, like many other sectors, environmental concerns are more prominent these days.



“Today the trend is ecology,” Tresnak explains, pointing out that customers do not want the coffin to have any negative impact on the environment. EPA-EFE



epa-md-ks/jt