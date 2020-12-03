The United Kingdom’s Parliament is updating its historical art collection to tell the whole story of its most celebrated members with dark pasts in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.
At the initiative of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker's Advisory Committee on Works of Art has undertaken a comprehensive review of the parliamentary art collection to identify portraits or statues of historical figures linked to slavery and put them into context.EFE-EPA
