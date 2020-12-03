Statue in London's Parliament Square of the former British Prime Minister and founder of the London Police (Scotland Yard) Sir Robert Peel (1788-1850). EFE/ Judith Mora

Statue of former British Prime Minister and founder of the London Police (Scotland Yard) Robert Peel, next to Nelson Mandela in London's Parliament Square. EFE/ Judith Mora

The United Kingdom’s Parliament is updating its historical art collection to tell the whole story of its most celebrated members with dark pasts in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the initiative of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker's Advisory Committee on Works of Art has undertaken a comprehensive review of the parliamentary art collection to identify portraits or statues of historical figures linked to slavery and put them into context.EFE-EPA

jm/ah-jt