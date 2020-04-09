A Filipino fire fighter uses a hose to disinfects a residential area amid the Covid-19 and coronavirus situation in Manila, Philippines, 07 April 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino resident walks next to a lockdown sign amid the Covid-19 and coronavirus situation in Manila, Philippines, 07 April 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Stacked in unhealthy cells almost deprived of ventilation, some 215,000 prisoners live in Philippine prisons – the most congested in the world – exposed to contagious diseases and vulnerable to the entry of COVID-19 into the cell walls.

The congestion ratio of Philippine prisons exceeds 500 percent, so the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus is extremely high, an impending catastrophe due to the impossibility of maintaining the social distance required to stop the virus propagating.EFE-EPA

sga/lds