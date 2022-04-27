On the eve of turning 66, Arena Mexico is facing the challenge of navigating a post-Covid-19 world while preserving the aura that has made it the cathedral of "lucha libre," as professional wrestling is known in the Aztec nation.
"Arena Mexico is experiencing its most interesting evolution and biggest-ever changes," Hugo Monroy, the venue's historian, told Efe on Tuesday in reference to its adaptation to the new post-pandemic reality. "In this new dynamic, it must restructure yet remain coherent from a wrestling standpoint."