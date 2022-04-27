Hugo Monroy, the historian for the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), a pro wrestling promotion, and historic lucha libre venue Arena Mexico, is interviewed by Efe on 25 April 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Jose Mendez

Tony Salazar, a former luchador and current wrestling trainer affiliated with the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), a Mexican pro wrestling promotion, is interviewed by Efe on 25 April 2022 in Mexico City. EFE/Jose Mendez

Atlantis Jr., a luchador affiliated with the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), a Mexican pro wrestling promotion, poses during an interview with Efe on 25 April 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Jose Mendez

On the eve of turning 66, Arena Mexico is facing the challenge of navigating a post-Covid-19 world while preserving the aura that has made it the cathedral of "lucha libre," as professional wrestling is known in the Aztec nation.

"Arena Mexico is experiencing its most interesting evolution and biggest-ever changes," Hugo Monroy, the venue's historian, told Efe on Tuesday in reference to its adaptation to the new post-pandemic reality. "In this new dynamic, it must restructure yet remain coherent from a wrestling standpoint."