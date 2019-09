Cattle driven down the Alps for winter

Herdsmen drive decorated cows during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A woman carries a child on her shoulders as she attends driving a herd of cows during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A young herdsman leads a decorated cow during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Herdsmen sort cow bells during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A cow is decorated with a crown of flowers during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Herdsmen drive decorated cows during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A young herdsman leads a decorated cow during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Herdsmen tend to a herd of cows during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A herdsman drives cows during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A herdsman drives a cow during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Cows wait during the traditional Viehscheid in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND