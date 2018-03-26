Uruguay's Edison Cavani (L) celebrates a goal with teammates during a China Cup final match between the soccer national teams of Wales and Uruguay in Nanning, China, on March 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jun Lee PROHIBIDO SU USO EN CHINA

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrated his 100th international appearance with his national team, leading the Celeste to a 1-0 victory over Wales in the final match of the China Cup friendly tournament's second edition.

Coach Oscar Washington Tabarez's South American team approached the friendly game seriously, and could have ended the match with a more substantial score if the referee had not ruled out a goal for offside, on top of Barcelona star Luis Suarez hitting the woodwork twice.

By contrast, the best efforts of Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale were neutralized by Celeste defender Diego Laxalt for most of the game.

Uruguay revealed its intentions in the early stages with Suarez blasting it into the post, while Paris Saint Germain forward Cavani nearly found the back of the net.

Wales tried to react, but did not match the danger posed by Uruguay, with Sam Vokes unsuccessfully firing toward the goal.

The Celeste dominated the rhythmic game, creating many scoring chances, including a shot by Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez that went just wide.

Wales struggled to operate in the other half of the field due to Uruguay's pressure, which paid off as Suarez seized on a defensive error to again fire into the woodwork.

Despite having many chances, Uruguay narrowly avoided conceding a goal during the first half, but goalkeeper Fernando Muslera prevented Bale from putting the ball home.

After the intermission, Uruguay retained control, needing just four minutes to break the scoreless deadlock thanks to Cavani, who scored his 42nd goal for the Celeste with an assist from Cebolla.

Within the next few minutes, Cavani squandered a chance to double the score, while the referee ruled out a goal by Suarez for offside.

During the final half hour, Wales began to gain control of the game, taking advantage of Tabarez's decision to replace some of his stars.

However, Wales did not threaten Muslera's goal except for long-range, imprecise shots.

After the win, Uruguay succeeds Chile as the China Cup champions.

Uruguay is scheduled to play one more friendly match against Uzbekistan on June 7, a week before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia.