Italy's underdog tennis sensation Marco Cecchinato, ranked No. 72 in the world, stupefied the No. 22-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Tuesday in four sets at the French Open quarterfinal, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 7-6 (13-11).
Cecchiato became the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Roland Garros in 19 years by dispatching former world No. 1 and 2016 French Open champion Djokovic.
"Am I dreaming? Maybe I'm sleeping?" the Italian said after winning the match.
Before this year's French Open, Cecchinato had never won a single Grand Slam match.
Cecchinato, who is to become the first Italian player to compete in a Grand Slam semifinal in 40 years, battled for three hours and 26 minutes to eliminate Djokovic.
The 25-year-old Italian is set to play the semifinal against world No. 8 Dominic Thiem of Austria, who defeated the No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev earlier on Tuesday.