Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Marco Cecchinato of Italy during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Italy's underdog tennis sensation Marco Cecchinato, ranked No. 72 in the world, stupefied the No. 22-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Tuesday in four sets at the French Open quarterfinal, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 7-6 (13-11).

Cecchiato became the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Roland Garros in 19 years by dispatching former world No. 1 and 2016 French Open champion Djokovic.

"Am I dreaming? Maybe I'm sleeping?" the Italian said after winning the match.

Before this year's French Open, Cecchinato had never won a single Grand Slam match.

Cecchinato, who is to become the first Italian player to compete in a Grand Slam semifinal in 40 years, battled for three hours and 26 minutes to eliminate Djokovic.

The 25-year-old Italian is set to play the semifinal against world No. 8 Dominic Thiem of Austria, who defeated the No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev earlier on Tuesday.