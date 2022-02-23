Women gather to celebrate the decision made yesterday by the Constitutional Court to approve the partial decriminalization of abortion, allowing the voluntary interruption of pregnancy up to 24 weeks, in Bogota, Colombia, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

The spokesperson for the Just Cause movement Ana Cristina Gonzalez speaks during an interview in Bogota, Colombia, 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

The emotion of the Colombian Constitutional Court’s historic decision to decriminalize abortion up to 24 weeks continued Tuesday with celebrations of those who pushed for the change, along with the realization of the challenges that lie ahead.

Again in front of the headquarters of the court in Bogotá, but this time without the nerves accumulated during the more than 500 days spent waiting for the decision, more than 100 young women, with their characteristic green scarves, chanted: "It's legal, it's legal, abortion in Colombia is legal."

"We are delivering something historic to the reproductive rights movement worldwide and we are delivering it from the Global South, from Colombia," announced Center for Reproductive Rights regional director Catalia Martínez Coral at a press conference of the Just Cause movement for the elimination of abortion as a crime.

(...)