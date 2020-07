Close-up view of a 16-milimeter black-and-white film reel mounted on a Northlight Scanner for digital transcription and archiving at the Cinelabs film processing company's headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

View of a 16-milimeter black-and-white film strip (R) and a 35-milimeter color positive film strip (L) pinned on a cork bulletin board inside the digital scanning lab room at the Cinelabs film processing company's headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Cornelia Popa, the general manager of Cinelabs Romania, poses next to the Cinevation 35 machine, a digital film recorder that can transfer a movie directly to positive print film ñ including both digital and analogue soundtracks, as well as subtitles ñ in real time, during an interview conducted at the film processing company's headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

View of an archive room, or film bank depot, filled with rolls packed in separate labeled round boxes to be preserved for the future at the Cinelab film processing company's headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Cornelia Popa, the general manager of Cinelabs Romania, removes the top cover from a Calder Equipment film developing machine during an interview conducted at the film processing company's headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian film director, screenwriter and professor Cristi Pui, hailed by critics as the standardbearer of Romania's cinematic 'New Wave' speaks during an interview conducted at his family residence in Bucharest, Romania, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A decade ago, when digital technology began to prevail in cinema and many considered analog film to be a dying art, Rodrigo Ruiz-Tarazona decided to embark on a path all others had abandoned and opted to take over a studio that still uses celluloid.

The Spaniard still had faith in the classic medium and he bought CineLabs Romania in 2013, the last studio in the European Union that was capable of making films from start to finish on celluloid. EFE-EPA

