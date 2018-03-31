Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia (C) heads the ball next to Celta Vigo forward Lucas Boye (2-R) during a La Liga soccer match at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Celta Vigo player Brais Mendez (R) celebrates next to Uruguayan Maximiliano Gomez (L) after scoring the 1-1 equalizer against Athletic Bilbao during a La Liga soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams (right) vies for the ball with Celta Vigo defender Sergi Gomez (left) and goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez (behind) during a La Liga soccer game at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez on Saturday scored a last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 against host Athletic Bilbao in the 30th round of La Liga, keeping their Europa League dream alive.

Athletic's Unai Nunez found the back of the net in the 55th minute, seizing on a ricochet off the woodwork after a header by teammate Raul Garcia.

Athletic lacked a bit of luck - and constancy in the final stretch - against Celta as they squandered many chances, in addition to referee Del Cerro Grande denying Athletic's claims for three penalties.

The home side's first claim was after Gustavo Cabral touched the ball with his hand, then when Lucas Poye downed Iñaki Williams, who was later denied a second penalty request.

One minute into the second-half stoppage time, Mendez drew level for Celta on a close-range shot off a cross by Hugo Mallo.

The draw keeps Celta in the fight for a berth in the European championships next season, as they hold the ninth spot with 45 points, five points behind Sevilla, sixth-placed in the La Liga table.