Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria (R) in action against Celta Vigo during a La Liga match between Celta and Sevilla at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo players celebrate after going up 1-0 against Sevilla during their La Liga match at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas (R) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead against Sevilla during a La Liga match between Celta and Sevilla at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo handed Sevilla a 4-0 shellacking here Saturday in Matchday 31 of the Spanish league thanks to Iago Aspas' hat trick.

Sevilla got off to a strong start at Balaidos Stadium and had several chances to score, but it would pay dearly for its lack of precision.

The visitors also experienced some bad luck on the other end of the field, including an own goal by Brazilian defender Guilherme Arana that gave Celta the lead in the 38th minute.

In the second half, the Celts rolled to an easy victory as Aspas opened fire on the Sevilla goal, scoring goals in the 57th, 60th and 78th minutes.

The loss extended the Andalusian team's winless streak in La Liga to four matches, while Celta snapped a three-game winless streak in the Spanish league with Saturday's victory.

Sevilla is seventh in the Spanish-league standings with 46 points, while Celta Vigo is ninth with 43.

Sevilla's loss comes four days before the Spanish club takes on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern won last week's first leg at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium 2-1.