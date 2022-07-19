A 2 July 2022 photo of a man in Managua, Nicaragua, picking up garbage while cooking corn he plans to sell on the street. EFE/Jorge Torres

A woman begs for money on the street in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on 12 July 2022. EFE/Esteban Biba

A man sells used items on the street on 8 July 2022 in San Salvador, El Salvador. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Luxury high-rises and modern, ostentatious residences located just a stone's throw from precarious slums and makeshift dwellings. Pristine streets in affluent neighborhoods situated near dirty, crumbling roads where homeless people dwell.

Such is the day-to-day picture in Central America, a sub-region that has one of the world's highest levels of social inequality and is a microcosm of the broader Latin American and Caribbean reality.

Home to around 50 million inhabitants, Central America had already been experiencing stagnant growth even before pandemic-triggered lockdowns exacerbated existing inequalities and sparked a deep socioeconomic crisis.

The yawning wealth gap in those countries is attributed to the concentration of power in the hands of the wealthy few, an elite who safeguard their own interests and block socioeconomic reforms; criminal, political and social violence; and fragmented and largely ineffectual social welfare policies, according to the United Nations Development Program's deputy resident representative in Panama, Aleida Ferreyra.