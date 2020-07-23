Vietnam’s Bui Chu Cathedral, an architectural jewel built 135 years ago, has been condemned to demolition.
The church, which was built by order of a Spanish bishop in northern Vietnam, will be replaced by a modern replica.EFE-EPA
Century-old cathedral in Vietnam to be demolished
Nam Dinh (Viet Nam), 22/07/2020.- An aerial picture taken with a drone shows workers carrying out the demolition of Bui Chu cathedral in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, 22 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). The 135-year-old cathedral, built during the French colonial era, is being dismantled after a long delay. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
