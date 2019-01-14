AS Monaco's new player Cesc Fabregas (L) and his team mate Youri Tielemans attend a training session at La Turbie training center, France, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Cesc Fabregas attends his first practice at AS Monaco

Veteran Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas on Monday attended the first training session with his new team AS Monaco, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Images showed Fabregas smiling while training with his teammate, midfielder Youri Tielemans of Belgium, at the La Turbie training center.

AS Monaco announced on Friday that Fabregas, 31, has joined the Ligue 1 side until June 2022 on a transfer from England's Chelsea, where he played for four years and a half.

Fabregas won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain's national team, as well as two Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

At a club level, the Spaniard became Premier League champion twice with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017, in addition to winning two FA Cups, in 2018 with Chelsea and 2005 with Arsenal, among other trophies.

Fabregas also played for Barcelona between Aug. 2011 and July 2014, where he won various trophies, including the 2012-13 La Liga, the 2011-12 Copa del Rey and the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup.