Professor Roberto Buenviaje Torres, president of the Association of Creative and Performing Artists of Zamboanga, speaks during an interview in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, 03 December 2019 (issued 22 May 2020). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Considered to be a coarse and vernacular language, a broken form of Spanish spoken incorrectly in the southern Philippines, Chabacano aspires to refine itself with rules and a defined script to become a language which resists the growing influence of Tagalog and English.

Although it was spoken in the different regions of the Philippines, it is still going strong in Zamboanga - where it took root - a city in the southern island of Mindanao founded by the Spaniards in 1634 when they built Fort Pilar, a military defense fortress to gain protection from tribes, mainly Muslims, in the area. EFE-EPA