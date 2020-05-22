Considered to be a coarse and vernacular language, a broken form of Spanish spoken incorrectly in the southern Philippines, Chabacano aspires to refine itself with rules and a defined script to become a language which resists the growing influence of Tagalog and English.
Although it was spoken in the different regions of the Philippines, it is still going strong in Zamboanga - where it took root - a city in the southern island of Mindanao founded by the Spaniards in 1634 when they built Fort Pilar, a military defense fortress to gain protection from tribes, mainly Muslims, in the area. EFE-EPA