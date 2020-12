A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by camera on board the Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process on 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by camera on board the Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process on 01 December 2020.

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by the panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5 spacecraft after landing on the moon on 02 December 2020.

The Chinese probe Chang'e-5 has finished collecting and storing samples from the surface of the moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) reported Thursday.

"At 22:00 on December 2, after about 19 hours of lunar surface work (…) Chang'e-5 successfully completed the automatic sampling of the lunar surface, and they were packed and stored," the space agency said in a statement.EFE-EPA

