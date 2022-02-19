American actor Channing Tatum took a lengthy break from the frenetic pace of Hollywood in 2018.
But he is now back with a vengeance and will be on the big screen in the United States once again on Friday as the main star of "Dog," a road-trip comedy that also marks his directorial debut.
"Taking a break from anything is really healthy for anyone to do, especially if you've done it hot and heavy for a good amount of time," Tatum said in an interview with Efe.
He added that he needed a hiatus to recharge his batteries because he had been taking on so many roles that he couldn't tell if he was doing a good job anymore.
(...)