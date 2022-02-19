A file photo of American actor Channing Tatum, who is returning from a four-year hiatus from major roles and also making his directorial debut in "Dog," which premieres on 18 February 2022 in the United States. EFE/JENS KALAENE

A movie still provided by Metro Goldwyn Mayer that shows Channing Tatum (in his role as Briggs) and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, during a scene from "Dog," a film that premieres on 18 February 2022 in the United States. The movie marks the actor's return from a four-year hiatus from major roles and his directorial debut. EFE/Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Metro Goldwyn Mayer

A movie still provided by Metro Goldwyn Mayer that shows Channing Tatum (in his role as Briggs) and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, during a scene from "Dog," a film that premieres on 18 February 2022 in the United States. The movie marks Tatum's return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus from major roles and his directorial debut. EFE/Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Metro Goldwyn Mayer

American actor Channing Tatum took a lengthy break from the frenetic pace of Hollywood in 2018.

But he is now back with a vengeance and will be on the big screen in the United States once again on Friday as the main star of "Dog," a road-trip comedy that also marks his directorial debut.

"Taking a break from anything is really healthy for anyone to do, especially if you've done it hot and heavy for a good amount of time," Tatum said in an interview with Efe.

He added that he needed a hiatus to recharge his batteries because he had been taking on so many roles that he couldn't tell if he was doing a good job anymore.

(...)