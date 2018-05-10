Colombian rider Esteban Chaves (L) of Mitchelton-Scott wins ahead of team mate Simon Yates the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 164 km from Caltanissetta to Mount Etna, Italy, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of BMC wearing the overall leader's pink jersey on his way to the start of the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 164 km from Caltanissetta to Etna, in Caltanissetta, Italy, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Colombian rider Esteban Chaves of Mitchelton-Scott celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 164 km from Caltanissetta to Mount Etna, Italy, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Colombia's Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) clinched Thursday's sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia road cycling race, while his British teammate - Simon Yates - took over as the new overall leader.

Chaves and Yates were the first to reach the finish line in the 159-kilometer (99-mile) stage, crossing almost simultaneously with a time of four hours, 16 minutes and 11 seconds.

The pair had a 26-second advantage over the rest of the pack, with Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) coming in third, ahead of Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and the United Kingdom's Chris Froome (Sky).

Chaves led the breakaway pack with five kilometers to go and was joined by teammate Yates, who launched a powerful rush that enabled him to dethrone Australian Rohan Dennis as the general leader.

Dumoulin still sits in the second spot in the general classification, 16 seconds off the pace, while Chaves is third, 26 seconds behind Yates.

Friday's 159-kilometer seventh stage will run from Pizzo to Praia a Mare.