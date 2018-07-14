Napoli's head coach Maurizio Sarri reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Premier League club Chelsea on Saturday announced it has appointed Italy's Maurizio Sarri as new head coach for the next three years, after he spent three seasons at Napoli.

Sarri, 59, succeeds countryman Antonio Conte, who was sacked after two years at Stamford Bridge, a spell that saw the Blues winning the Premier League title in 2016-2017, but wrapping up last season in the fifth spot, 30 points behind Manchester City, the champion.

"‘I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career," Sarri said.

"I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves," he added.

The club's director Marina Granovskaia welcomed the signing: "Maurizio's Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal."