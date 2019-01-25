Chelsea's David Luiz after converting the winning penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semifinal at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday, Jan. 24. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (No. 10) scores a goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at London's Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 24. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saves a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur during the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at London's Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 24. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea battled back from a 1-0 deficit in the first leg to end Thursday's second leg against Tottenham Hotspur level at 2-2 before going on to prevail 4-2 on penalties and advance to the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Manchester City.

The man who scored the winner in the first leg, Harry Kane, has since been sidelined with injury, as has Dele Alli, while Heung-min Son is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, making the contest Tottenham's first competitive match in more than two years without at least one of those three players on the field.

Spurs started the contest at Stamford Bridge determined to protect their narrow advantage and the Blues' breakthrough came on a set-piece.

Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga turned aside a corner in the 27th minute, but the ball rolled to N'Golo Kante and he slipped it between the Argentine's legs to make it 1-0 for Chelsea on the night and 1-1 on aggregate.

The Blues' second goal likewise began with a set piece.

Ross Barkley's quickly taken free kick in midfield went to Eden Hazard and the Belgian international relayed the ball to Pedro for a pass to Cesar Azpilicueta.

Hazard then met the Spaniard's cross at the penalty spot and put Chelsea ahead.

The hosts appeared to have the situation in hand until five minutes after the restart, when Fernando Llorente beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to level the aggregate score at 2-2.

Both Hazard and Olivier Giroud had opportunities to win it for Chelsea, but the sides ended the 90 minutes plus stoppage time deadlocked.

Spurs went first in the shootout. Christian Eriksen scorer and Willian replied for Chelsea. The pattern continued into the second round, as Erik Lamela and Azpilicueta converted.

In round 3, Tottenham's Eric Dier sent his shot sailing over the cross-bar only to see Chelsea's Jorginho score and give the Blues a 3-2 edge.

Lucas Moura then stepped to the line for Spurs and his effort was was comfortably saved by Kepa, setting up David Luiz to strike home and win the contest for Chelsea, who last won the Carabao Cup in 2015.

The 2019 Carabao Cup at London's Wembley Stadium will pit 2017-2018 Premier League winners Chelsea and defending top-flight champions Manchester City.