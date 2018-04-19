Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC held at Etihad stadium, Manchester, Britain, 04 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Chelsea's left-back Marcos Alonso was handed a three-match ban by England's Football Association Thursday citing violent conduct for his heavy tackle against Southampton's Shane Long.

Chelsea went on to win Saturday's Premier League match at the Saints' ground 3-2.

The ban means the Spain international will miss the semi-final of the FA Cup against Southampton on Sunday, as well as league fixtures against Burnley and Swansea.

In the 43rd minute of the Southampton tie on Saturday, Alonso bore his studs and attempted to tackle the Southampton striker from behind.

He got nowhere near the ball and ended up making contact with Long's calf.

The incident was initially missed by referee Mike Dean, but captured by the TV cameras.

The 27-year-old from Madrid joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and has since scored six goals in 31 games.