Chelsea's Ross Barkley (L) tries to evade a challenge by PAOK's Mauricio during a Europa League match on Thursday, Sept. 20, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/Sotiris Barbarousis

Chelsea's Willian celebrates after scoring a goal against PAOK during a Europa League match on Thursday, Sept. 20, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/Sotiris Barbarousis

Chelsea defeated PAOK Salonika 1-0 here Thursday in the 2018-2019 Europa League opener for both teams.

The contest between the resurgent Blues and the team that finished second in the Greek top-flight last year was far more lopsided than the score would indicate.

Despite leaving striker Eden Hazard at home to rest, Chelsea enjoyed 68 percent possession and outshot PAOK 22-4.

Willian, wearing the captain's armband for the first time in an official match, got the game's only goal in the 7th minute. Taking a pass from Ross Barkley, the Brazilian waited for PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis to come off his line before sliding the ball under him and into the net.

The victory leaves Chelsea with 3 points, the same as BATE Borisov, but the Belarusian club lead Group L on goal difference after beating Vidi FC 2-0.