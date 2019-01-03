Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn secures the ball as Chelsea's Eden Hazard closes in during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Stamford Bridge in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (R) and Jan Bednarek of Southhampton vie for the ball during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Stamford Bridge in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn stops a shot by Chelsea's Alvaro Morata during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Stamford Bridge in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw here Wednesday with Southampton, unable to seize the opportunity to gain on third-place Manchester City ahead of the Cityzens' showdown with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Alvaro Morata found the back of the net for the Blues only for the goal to be disallowed on an offside call, while visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn delivered an outstanding performance, thwarting Eden Hazard twice.

With 44 points from 21 matches, Chelsea are fourth, 4 points ahead of Arsenal and three behind Man City. Southampton, despite boosting their points to 16, fell back to the 18th spot thanks to Burnley's 2-1 win away to Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield, who started the day in last place after eight consecutive Premier League losses, took the lead in the 33rd minute with a goal by Steve Mounie.

Chris Wood brought the visitors level in the 40th minute with help from Dwight McNeil and Huddersfield went down to 10 men a minute later, when Christopher Schindler was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the night.

Ashley Burnes made it 2-1 for Burnley in the 74th minute as the side won its second match in succession to climb to 16th place.

Wolverhampton lost 2-0 at home amid a last surge by Crystal Palace, who broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute with Jordan Ayew's goal before Luka Milivojevic sealed the victory with a successful penalty in stoppage time.

Wolves, with 29 points, hold the ninth place in the table. Palace are 14th with 22 points.