Olga Zakrevska, 35, stands at the memorial near the Museum of Chernobyl in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian priests hold a commemoration service for people who died during cleaning up works after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near Chernobyl, Ukraine, 26 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Chernobyl, 35 years later: from disaster to symbol of hope

In the early hours of 26 April 1986, a reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in the Soviet Union exploded, triggering the world’s worst ever nuclear disaster.

Thirty-five years later, millions of people -- an entire generation -- still suffer because of the accident at the power plant just a few kilometers from the northern Ukrainian city of Pripyat. EFE