Winner Eliud Kipchoge (C) of Kenya, second placed Tola Shura Kitata (L) of Ethiopia and third placed Mo Farah (R) of Britain pose during the 2018 London Marathon in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (L) and Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyo (R), winners of the men's and women's race repectively, pose with their trophies and Britain's Prince Harry (C) after the 2018 London Marathon in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot reacts after winning the women's race at the 2018 London Marathon in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot wins the women's race at the 2018 London Marathon in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins the men's race at the 2018 London Marathon in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kenyan runner Vivian Cheruiyot on Sunday surprised the favorites and won her first London Marathon women's race, while fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge claimed his third win in London in the men's elite race.

Sir Mo Farah of the United Kingdom came third, breaking the men's British marathon record with a time of two hours, six minutes and 32 seconds.

Cheruiyot, 34, who finished fourth in the London Marathon last year, had a winning time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds, just three minutes off the absolute world record held by Britain's Paula Radcliffe in 2003, also set in London.

The Olympic 5,000-meter champion was joined on the podium by her compatriot Brigid Kosgei in second and Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele in third.

Three-time winner and defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya led the race up until the last eight kilometers, but came fifth.

In the men's race, Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge dominated from start to finish, taking his third victory in the last four years in London.

Tola Shura Kitata of Ethiopia came second, followed by Farah.