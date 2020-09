A Yemeni grandfather (L) drives a motorcycle as his son (R) holds his malnourished grandson (C) after getting medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis carrying their malnourished children leave a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman holds a hand of her 14-month-old malnourished child Adel as she waits for him to get medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman (C) carries her malnourished child as he waits to get medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A malnourished child holds his mother's finger as he gets medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A malnourished child waits to get medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni nurse Naziha Ahmed Hassan (R) checks a malnourished child at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni waits for his malnourished child to get medical attention at a health center of Bani Qais village in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Child malnutrition worsens in Yemen due to lack of resources

The only health center helping emaciated children in a remote village in western Yemen could be forced to close due to a lack of United Nations funding.

Mother-of five Om Adel carried her crying, starving 14-month-old son Adel to the facility in Bani Qais for treatment.EPA

