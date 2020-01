A photograph dated Jan. 14, 2020, shows an armed boy on patrol in Alcozacan, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where citizens have formed community police forces in numerous towns and cities. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

A photograph dated Jan. 14, 2020, shows an armed woman on patrol in Alcozacan, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where citizens have formed community police forces in numerous towns and cities. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

A photograph dated Jan. 14, 2020, shows a group of armed women on patrol in Alcozacan, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where citizens have formed community police forces in numerous towns and cities. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

A photograph dated Jan. 14, 2020, shows an armed woman on patrol in Alcozacan, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where citizens have formed community police forces in numerous towns and cities. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

The closest most children and teenagers ever come to firearms is when they play with toy guns, but that is not the case in Alcozacan, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where minors have now armed themselves to protect the community.

Armed children, wearing community police T-shirts and with their faces covered, join adults in providing security in Alcozacan, which is located outside the city of Chilapa de Alvarez, with fear reflected in their eyes.