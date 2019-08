Young children jump on the trampolines at the Alexandra Trampoline Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Children have fun after school on trampolines at the Alexandra Trampoline Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The youngsters jump every day as one of the rare extra activities in one of the city's oldest and most impoverished neighbourhoods.

A visual story by Kim Ludbrook