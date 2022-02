A group of youngsters takes part in a horseback riding class in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EFE/Johnson Sabin

Three girls pat a horse during a horseback riding class in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EFE/Johnson Sabin

Youngsters in Haiti have resorted to horseback riding to escape gang violence plaguing the slums of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Training takes place at the Athletic Club in the slum of Cite Militaire near the international airport, whose members have run for the hills when violence intensified.EFE

