Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic (L) in action against Chile's Miiko Albornoz (C) and goalkeeper Gabriel Arias (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Chile's Enzo Roco (L) in action against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Chile's Lorenzo Reyes (L) in action against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Chile's Enzo Roco (L) in action against Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Chile's Jose Bizama (up L) in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic (C-L) in action against Chile's Angelo Henriquez (C-R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Chile in Graz, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Chile were much the better side here Monday in a friendly against Serbia, defeating the World Cup-bound Balkan side 1-0.

The South American squad, which failed to qualify for the World Cup, dominated the first half on the efforts of Junior Fernandes and Angelo Sagal.

Looking sluggish and sloppy, the Serbs created only one serious chance before the break, a strike by Aleksandar Kolarov in the 40th minute that tested Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias.

Serbia lifted the pace after the re-start and Chile lost their edge on possession.

Even so, the Chileans continued to get opportunities and Serbia keeper had to be sharp to turn aside shots from Felipe Mora and Diego Valdes.

With 15 minutes to go, Fernandes directed the ball to Angelo Henriquez, standing unmarked inside the box, only for the striker to shoot wide.

It was left to defender Guillermo Maripan to secure the much-deserved win for Chile with a goal in the 88th minute.

The Serbians have one more friendly, a contest here Saturday against Bolivia, before traveling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Drawn in Group E, Serbia must contend with five-time champions Brazil, Costa Rica, and Switzerland.