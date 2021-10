Members participate in the meeting of the Constitutional Convention (CC) that marks the beginning of the debate to draft the new constitution in Santiago (Chile). EFE / Alberto Valdés

Elisa Loncon (c), president of the Constitutional Convention (CC), speaks during the meeting that begins the debate to draft the new constitution in Santiago (Chile). EFE / Alberto Valdés

General view of the meeting of the Constitutional Convention (CC) that marked the beginning of the debate to draft the new constitution in Santiago (Chile). EFE/Alberto Valdés

Thousands of people attended a demonstration in Chile's capital city to commemorate the second anniversary of the 2019 social uprising,

The event symbolically coincided with the beginning of the drafting of the new constitution.

The demonstration took place in a festive atmosphere in the central Plaza Italia of Santiago on a date that marks the beginning of a wave of protests, triggering the current constituent process and opened a new chapter in the country's history. EFE