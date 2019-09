Cows belonging to Fernando Enriquez futilely look for something to eat on his property in central Chile's drought-striken Putaendo Valley on Sept. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A cow on Sept. 24, 2019, licks the dry ground in search of food or water on rancher Luis Manzano's property, which is located in central Chile's drought-stricken Putaendo Valley. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A cow owned by Luis Manzano grazes on Sept. 24, 2019, in central Chile's Putaendo Valley. Hundreds of cows, horses and sheep are dying of thirst and starvation due to a severe drought affecting central Chile's Putaendo Valley, where ranchers have become resigned to their fate. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Hundreds of cows, horses and sheep are dying of thirst and starvation due to a severe drought affecting central Chile's Putaendo Valley, where ranchers have become resigned to their fate.

Rainfall amounts have plunged by more than 70 percent in this valley in the region of Valparaiso, an area that has been declared a state of catastrophe and is facing the threat of desertification.