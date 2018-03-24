Chile's Angelo Sagal (L) in action against Sweden's Gustav Svensson (R) during an international friendly between Sweden and Chile at Friends Arena in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden, on March 24, 2018.

Chile's Marcos Bolados (L) in action against Sweden's Martin Olsson (R) during an international friendly between Sweden and Chile at Friends Arena in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Chile's Marcos Bolados (C) celebrates with teammates Paulo Diaz (L) and Arturo Vidal (R) after scoring the winning goal during an international friendly between Sweden and Chile at Friends Arena in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden, on March 24, 2018. Chile won 2-1. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Chile's national soccer team has successfully kicked off a new era under head coach Reinaldo Rueda, defeating Sweden 2-1 in a friendly here Saturday thanks to a last-gasp goal by Marcos Bolados.

Chile, which hired Rueda after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was the far better team early on and deserved more than a 1-1 draw after the first 45 minutes at Friends Arena in Solna.

The Colombian coach had some surprises up his sleeve in unveiling his starting line-up, sending out central defenders Enzo Roco and Guillermo Maripan, as well as Pedro Pablo Hernandez in midfield and Angelo Sagal as a winger.

Those choices paid immediate dividends as Chile quickly took control of the game and played a solid first half, creating numerous scoring chances.

Chile first threatened the opposing goal on a shot by Eduardo Vargas that net minder Kristoffer Nordfeldt cleared for a corner.

On the ensuing play, a failed clear off the corner came to Arturo Vidal, who blasted a shot off the bounce that found the back of the net past Nordfeldt in the 21st minute.

Chile's joy was short-lived, however, as Sweden drew level just two minutes later when it mounted a major threat for the first time on a counter-attack play.

Ola Toivonen delivered the blow on a shot from inside the penalty box, finishing off a play set up by midfielder Emil Forsberg.

The tenor of the game remained unchanged after those two goals, with Chile maintaining possession for the most part and the home side waiting for chances on the counter-attack.

After the intermission, Chile's Alexis Sanchez, Sagal, Vidal and Jean Beausejour all had scoring chances that they were unable to convert.

Rueda unsuccessfully sought to give his midfield and front line a boost with three changes midway through the second half, but all his men could produce over the several few minutes were a pair of long-range shots by Nicolas Castillo.

With time winding down, Nordfeldt blocked Sanchez's effort off a pass from Castillo. But the deflection went to Bolados, who fired the ball home in the 90th minute.

The defeat was a blow for Sweden as it tunes up for this summer's action in Russia, where it has been drawn in the same group with defending champion Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

Elsewhere, World Cup-bound South Korea also lost a friendly on Saturday to a team that will not be in Russia, falling 2-1 to Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on a last-minute goal.

It seemed like South Korea was on its way to a comfortable victory when it opened the scoring on a goal by Kwon Chang-hoon in the seventh minute.

His teammate, Kim Min-jae, however, scored an own goal in the 20th minute, while Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth gave his side the win with a strike four minutes before second-half stoppage time.