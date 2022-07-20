Photo courtesy of Imagen de Chile showing an aerial view of the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photograph provided by Image of Chile that shows a detail of the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photograph courtesy of Imagen de Chile showing scientist Jonathan Barichivich next to the Gran Abuelo tree, in the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photograph courtesy of Imagen de Chile showing the 'Gran Abuelo' tree in Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Ever since he was a child, scientist Jonathan Barichivich sensed that the "Great Grandfather", the alerce tree — or Patagonian cypress — that his family painstakingly took care of in Los Ríos in southern Chile, was special. Now, more than three decades later, he has discovered why: at nearly 5,500 years old, it could well be the oldest tree in the world.

The discovery came about almost by chance, when Barichivich was studying the impact of climate change on alerce trees, a conifer species native to Patagonia that is threatened by a variety of factors, such as wildfires, logging and drought.

"We obtained a small sample of the tree and, although it was not the initial objective of the research, we were able to estimate its age. We were very surprised to discover that it is much older than we thought, since we thought it was between 3,500 and 4,000 years old," he tells Efe in front of the almost 30 meter-tall giant.

(...)