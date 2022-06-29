Chile's powerful mining sector has destroyed glaciers for decades, contaminated water supplies with heavy metals and spewed pollutants into the air in so-called "Sacrifice Zones," but a draft constitution could usher in a new, more environmentally friendly reality for that industry.
The new charter, which will be formally presented on Monday and put to a referendum on Sept. 4, for the first time proposes restrictions on the country's leading industry, one that accounts for 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product.
The text provides a blueprint for a shift to a green economy and aims to bring a halt to the current model of extractivist mining, which took root during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 military regime and was underpinned by the current 1980 constitution.