Chile's powerful mining sector has destroyed glaciers for decades, contaminated water supplies with heavy metals and spewed pollutants into the air in so-called "Sacrifice Zones," but a draft constitution could usher in a new, more environmentally friendly reality for that industry. TVEFE

Chile's powerful mining sector has destroyed glaciers for decades, contaminated water supplies with heavy metals and spewed pollutants into the air in so-called "Sacrifice Zones," but a draft constitution could usher in a new, more environmentally friendly reality for that industry.

The new charter, which will be formally presented on Monday and put to a referendum on Sept. 4, for the first time proposes restrictions on the country's leading industry, one that accounts for 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The text provides a blueprint for a shift to a green economy and aims to bring a halt to the current model of extractivist mining, which took root during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 military regime and was underpinned by the current 1980 constitution.