Jean Pierre Ugarte, an official with Chile's Transport and Telecommunications Ministry, talks to Efe in Valdivia, Chile, on 15 July 2022. EFE/Video image

Located at the confluence of three rivers, this city in southern Chile is blazing a trail for Latin America with a river-borne transit service powered by energy from the sun.

Since February 2021, three boats equipped with solar panels and electric motors have been carrying commuters up and down the Valdivia River.

"This project is unique in Latin America for two reasons: because it's a type of public transport, understanding that the river is in itself a route option; and because its energy source is photovoltaic solar," Jean Pierre Ugarte, an official with Chile's Transport and Telecommunications Ministry, told Efe in Valdivia, capital of the Los Rios region.