A picture taken with zooming technique shows citizens attending a concert for 'The right to live in peace' against the Government and acts of violence at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Demonstrators hide during a protest against the government of Sebastian Pinera in the streets of Santiago, Chile, 28 October 2019. EPA/ALBERTO VALDES

As Chile grapples with a wave of protests that show no sign of abating, allegations of police brutality have grabbed headlines.

Joshua Maureira was allegedly subjected to a sadistic attack by police and has become the face of victims of human rights violations.